AP ICET Counselling Phase 2: Registration Deadline Tomorrow

AP ICET Counselling Phase 2 registration ends tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to conclude the registration for AP ICET Counselling Phase 2 on November 17, 2023. Prospective candidates are reminded to complete their registrations promptly to participate in the counselling process. The registration period commenced on November 15, 2023, and the final day for enrollment is tomorrow.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in, to register and secure their place in the counselling sessions. The process involves verifying certificates from November 16 to November 18, 2024, and exercising web options from November 17 to November 19, 2023. Flexibility is provided for altering options until November 20, 2023.

The second and final phase seat allotment results for AP ICET Phase 2 Counselling 2023 will be announced on November 22, 2023. In adherence to the official notification, all qualified candidates can exercise their options from any Internet Cafe, Help Line Centre, or their residence after completing the certificate verification on the scheduled dates.

Following the release of seat allotment details, successful candidates must promptly report for the second and final phase of counselling starting from November 23, 2023.

For those yet to register, the process is straightforward:

1. Visit the official [AP ICET 2023 counselling website](https://icet-sche.aptonline.in/).

2. Click on the "AP ICET registration 2023 phase 2" link.

3. Input your hall ticket number and password.

4. Complete the required details.

5. Upload necessary certificates for verification.

6. Submit the applicable fee.

7. Download the form and retain a copy for future reference.