AP ICET 2023: Final Phase Counselling For MBA, MCA Admission Registration Begins Today

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the registration for the Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET Final Phase Counselling 2023 today, November 15.
Candidates who want to apply for the second and final phase schedule can check the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
Candidates who have qualified in AP ICET 2023 will be able to apply for MBA, MCA admission till November 17.
Candidates from unreserved categories must pay a processing fee of Rs 1,200; candidates from SC, ST, and physically challenged categories must pay Rs 600.
How to download:
Step 1. Go to the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
Step 2. On the homepage, click on AP ICET 2023 counselling link
Step 3. Register yourself and login to the account
Step 4. Now, fill out the counselling form
Step 5. Make the payment of application fees and submit the form
Step 6. Download and take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference