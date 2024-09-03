AP ICET Counselling 2024: Final Phase Schedule OUT, Phase 2 Registration To Begin From Today

Representative Image/Unsplash

The final phase schedule for the AP ICET 2024 Counselling has been issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, or APSCHE. Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling round can view the schedule at icet-sche.aptonline.in, the AP ICET official website.

The registration period for the second round of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) counselling 2024 will commence today, September 3, according to the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

September 4 is when the final phase registration period will open and end, and it will end on September 7, 2024. The dates of the certificate verification are September 5, 2024, through September 8, 2024. The period of exercise for the web options is September 9, 2024, to September 14, 2024.

On September 15, 2024, candidates can review the available options online. On September 17, 2024, the seat allocation will be visible. The period from September 17 to September 21, 2024, will be used for self-reporting and reporting to colleges.

Application Fees



For candidates in the OC/BC category, the processing cost is ₹1200; for those in the SC/ST/PH category, it is ₹600. Net banking, credit card, or debit card should be used to make the payment.

Read Also Bihar BPSC 70th CCE Prelims 2024 Exam To Be Held On November 17; Official Notice Inside

How to apply?

-Go to icet-sche.aptonline.in, the AP ICET official website.

-On the main page, click the registration link that is accessible.

-Upon opening a new page, candidates will need to input their login credentials.

-Fill out the application by clicking the submit button.

-Complete the application fee payment.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Important Dates

AP ICET 2024 counselling registration begins- September 4, 2024

Last date of registration- September 7, 2024

Verification of uploaded documents- September 5 to 8, 2024

AP ICET 2024 web option selection- September 9 to 14, 2024

Change of web options- September 15, 2024

Allotment of seats- September 17, 2024