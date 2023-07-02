AP ICET 2023: Result To Be Announced Soon At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Students who appeared for this examination can now check and download their scorecard by going on the official website | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Sri Krishnadevaraya University Ananthapuramu conducted the AP ICET exam. This exam was on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) this year 2023. The Andhra Pradesh education board offers admission into the first year of MBA & MCA courses to desired students through this entrance exam. According to the data, approx 44, 343 students attended the AP ICET Exam in the year 2023.

The exam was conducted in two shifts - 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM on 24th & 25th May 2023. The AP ICET exam was a computer-based exam and has 200 Multi-choice questions in the questions paper, each question contains 1 Mark.

Steps to Download AP ICET Result 2023

Once the Andhra Pradesh Result/Rank Card 2023 will be out on the official website, candidates can download their results by following below mentioned steps:

Visit the official website of State CET CELL, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Now click on the link ‘Click Here to AP ICET Result 2023’.

The link will lead you to the new page.

Fill out your application number, Date of Birth etc. in the required fields.

Now click on the ‘Download’ option.

On the new page, the AP ICET Result 2023 will be displayed.

For future reference download the result or take a printout.

Importantly, candidates must note that official announcement of the result is still awaited. Once the Sri Krishnadevaraya University Ananathapuramu University announces the result on the official portal then candidates will be able to check the result with the help of some personal and unique information.