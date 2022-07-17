AP ICET 2022 admit card to release tomorrow; check details here

Candidates must bring one valid picture ID evidence and a printed copy of their AP ICET hall ticket to the examination center on the day of the exam. | ANI

Visakhapatnam: Tomorrow, July 18, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam will make the AP ICET admit card available online via cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. Downloading the AP ICET hall ticket is only available to applicants who have successfully registered for the AP ICET 2022 entrance exam. AP ICET admit cards can be downloaded by candidates by entering their login information, which includes their registration number and birthdate. The University will not deliver the candidates' homes with a hard copy of the AP ICET hall ticket.

Candidates must bring one valid picture ID evidence and a printed copy of their AP ICET hall ticket to the examination center on the day of the exam. Candidates must arrive at the AP ICET examination center by the time specified on their hall ticket. The AP ICET examination hall and grounds are not permitted to have any bags on site.

Here's how to download your AP ICET 2022 hall ticket

The steps listed below can be used by candidates to download their AP ICET admission card for 2022.

Visit cets.apsche.ap.gov.in to access the AP ICET 2022 website.

Now select the "download AP ICET 2022 hall ticket" tab.

Now sign in by providing the necessary login information.

The AP ICET hall ticket will appear on a computer screen in 2022.

Applicants must now select the "Download AP ICET hall ticket" tab.

Print it out several times for your records.

Read Also One student dies, 11 fall ill due to food poisoning in a Andhra Madrasa