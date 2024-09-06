 AP EdCET Counselling 2024 Revised Phase 1 Schedule Released; Check Here
AP EdCET Counselling 2024 Revised Phase 1 Schedule Released; Check Here

Following the verification of their certificates on the scheduled dates, all eligible candidates for the A.P. Ed. CET-2024 may exercise their options from any Internet café or from their home.

Updated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
AP EdCET Counselling 2024 Revised Phase 1 Schedule Released

The new phase 1 schedule for the AP EdCET Counselling 2024 has been issued by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. The updated schedule is available to candidates who wish to apply for the phase 1 counselling round at edcet-sche.aptonline.in, the AP EdCET official website. Following the verification of their certificates on the scheduled dates, all eligible candidates for the A.P. Ed. CET-2024 may exercise their options from any Internet café or from their home.

Updated Schedule

The updated schedule states that web options may be entered between September 3 and September 7, 2924, and that web choices may be changed between September 8 and September 9, 2024. On September 10, 2024, the seat allocation outcome will be made public. From September 10 to September 13, 2024, students can self-report and report to their universities.

September 11 is the start of classes, and on September 15, 2024, APSCHE will receive the application for the open post.

AP EdCET Counselling 2024 Revised Phase 1 Schedule Released; Check Here
AP EdCET Counselling 2024 Revised Phase 1 Schedule Released; Check Here
How to check?

-Go to edcet-sche.aptonline.in to access the AP EdCET official website.
-A new page will open when you click on the web option entry link.
-After entering your login information, click "Submit."
-The page for your application will open.
-Complete the fields and press the submit button.
-Save a hard copy of the page after downloading it in case you need it later.

AP EdCET 2024


For admission to B.Ed./B.Ed. Special Education colleges in the State of Andhra Pradesh (both University and Private) for the 2024–2025 academic year, a counselling process is held. Candidates should visit the AP EdCET official website for additional pertinent information.

