AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: Final Phase Registration, Web Option Entry Begin At cap.apcfss.in; Check Details Here

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: Final Phase Registration, Web Option Entry Begin At cap.apcfss.in | Official Website @cap.apcfss.in

AP EAPCET Counselling 2026: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has started the final phase counselling process for the MPC stream of AP EAPCET 2026 today, August 17. Candidates seeking admission through the final round can now complete their registration, certificate verification and web-option entry through the official counselling website, cap.apcfss.in.

The final phase registration and online certificate verification process will remain open until August 20, 2026. Candidates who complete the registration process can enter their preferred colleges and courses through web-option entry until August 22, 2026.

The AP EAPCET final phase counselling is being conducted for candidates seeking seats in engineering and other MPC stream programmes. Candidates must complete the registration process before entering their web options.

AP EAPCET 2026 important dates

Candidates can check out the steps below to check the important dates for the AP EAPCET 2026:

Online Certificate Verification and Fee Payment/Registration: August 17 to 20, 2026

Verification of Uploaded Certificates at HLCs: August 17 to 21, 2026

Web Option Entry: August 17 to 22, 2026

Change of Web Options: August 23, 2026

Seat Allotment Result: August 26, 2026

Self-Joining and Reporting at College: August 27 to 31, 2026

Attendance/Classes at the College: August 27, 2026

AP EAPCET 2026 registration process

Candidates can follow these steps to participate in the final phase of counselling:

Step 1: Visit the official AP EAPCET counselling website at cap.apcfss.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for EAPCET counselling registration.

Step 3: Enter the required details and complete the registration form.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and complete the applicable fee payment.

Step 5: After registration and certificate verification, enter the preferred colleges and courses through the web-option facility.

Step 6: Review the selected options carefully.

Step 7: Save and submit the choices before the deadline.

Candidates should ensure that their web options are entered in the order of their preference. Once submitted, they should retain a copy of the confirmation or submitted options for future reference.

Read Also AP EAMCET 2026 Result Declared At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link Here For EAPCET

AP EAPCET final phase web option entry

As per the official website, the AP EAPCET has also started the web option entry facility today, August 17, along with the final phase registration. Candidates who are eligible and have completed the registration process can enter their preferences via the official counselling portal.

The deadline for entering web options is August 22, 2026. Candidates will also be able to change their preferences on August 23. The AP EAPCET 2026 final phase seat allotment results are set to be released on August 26. Candidates assigned seats must complete self-enrolment and report to their respective colleges between August 27 and August 31, 2026.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration and web-option process by the deadlines to be eligible for the final phase of AP EAPCET counselling.

AP EAPCET 2026 helpdesk

In the event of an issue, candidates can contact the helpdesk at 7842075469, 7842085469, or 7842095469, or via email at cheeapcet@gmail.com. If any candidate is facing any technical issues, they can contact 8977726920 between 10:00 AM and 1:00 PM and 1:30 PM to 05:30 PM on all working days.