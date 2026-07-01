AP EAMCET 2026 Result Declared At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; Direct Link Here For EAPCET

AP EAPCET/EAMCET 2026 Result: The AP EAMCET 2026 results for those who took the state-level entrance exam for engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy programs have been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). AP EAPCET was initially also known as AP EAMCET 2026. Candidates can check their result by visiting the official website.

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh shared the AP EAPCET 2026 results data on social media, stating that 1,82,317 candidates qualified in the Engineering stream, recording a 70.52% pass percentage, while 63,546 candidates cleared the Agriculture & Pharmacy stream, with an 89.59% pass percentage.

Direct Link To Check Result

Direct Link To Access Rank Cards

He also highlighted that female candidates led the Engineering stream with a pass rate of 71.65%. Candidates can download their rank cards from the official AP EAPCET portal, and a dedicated WhatsApp helpline (9552300009) has also been made available for assistance.

AP EAPCET/EAMCET 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the "AP EAPCET 2026 Results" link.

Step 3: Enter your date of birth and hall pass number.

Step 4: Select "Submit."

Step 5: See your rank card and outcome on the screen.

Step 6: Download and store the scorecard for use in future counseling and admissions.

AP EAPCET/EAMCET 2026 Result: Details mentioned on the scorecard

The AP EAMCET 2026 scorecard will contain important information related to a candidate's performance and rank. Students should carefully verify all details after downloading the document.

The scorecard is expected to include:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number/Hall Ticket Number

Overall Rank (Engineering/Agriculture/Pharmacy)

Percentile Score

Physics Marks

Chemistry Marks

Mathematics/Biology Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Category Rank (OC/BC/SC/ST)

Region-wise Rank (AU/SVU/NL)

Warm congratulations to every student who qualified in #APEAPCET2026! 🎉

🔹 Engineering: 1,82,317 qualified (70.52%)

🔹 Agriculture & Pharmacy: 63,546 qualified (89.59%)

Proud that our daughters led the way in Engineering with a 71.65% pass rate! 👏

Your success powers Andhra… — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) July 1, 2026

AP EAPCET/EAMCET 2026 Result: Pass Percentage

Engineering: 1,82,317 candidates qualified, recording a 70.52% pass percentage.

Agriculture & Pharmacy: 63,546 candidates qualified, with a 89.59% pass percentage.

Girls outperformed in Engineering, achieving a 71.65% pass rate.

Admission opportunities to Andhra Pradesh's engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy colleges will be determined by the AP EAMCET 2026 rank, which is a crucial factor in seat allocation during counseling.