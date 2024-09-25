AP BArch Counselling 2024: Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared

AP BArch Counselling 2024 | Representative Image

The results of the AP BArch Counselling 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment have been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). By entering their login information, such as their username and password, all candidates who applied for the counselling procedure can access and download their results via the official website, apsche.ap.gov.in.



Candidates who are happy with their seats should report to the colleges they have been given by September 26 in order to undergo document verification, as per the official schedule.

How to check?



-Visit apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website of APSCHE.

-Locate and click the Round 2 Seat Allotment link on the webpage.

-Enter your login information next and press the submit button.

-The screen will display the AP BArch Round 2 Seat Allotment result.

-Save the outcome and print off a paper copy for your records.

APSCHE 2024



The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) administers the AP BArch counselling procedure, which assigns seats to qualified applicants based on their results in the NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) and the counselling rounds. Selected candidates must confirm their admission by reporting to their designated institutes by September 26th, following the announcement of the provisional seat allotment. The assigned seat will be forfeited if this isn't done.



It is recommended that candidates seek clarification from the authorities in the event of any anomalies in the allocation or other questions.