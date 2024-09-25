 AP BArch Counselling 2024: Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAP BArch Counselling 2024: Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared

AP BArch Counselling 2024: Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared

Candidates who are happy with their seats should report to the colleges they have been given by September 26 in order to undergo document verification, as per the official schedule.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
AP BArch Counselling 2024 | Representative Image

The results of the AP BArch Counselling 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment have been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). By entering their login information, such as their username and password, all candidates who applied for the counselling procedure can access and download their results via the official website, apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who are happy with their seats should report to the colleges they have been given by September 26 in order to undergo document verification, as per the official schedule.

How to check?

-Visit apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website of APSCHE.
-Locate and click the Round 2 Seat Allotment link on the webpage.
-Enter your login information next and press the submit button.

Read Also
UGC NET Result 2024 To Release Soon; Where & How To Check When Declared?
article-image

-The screen will display the AP BArch Round 2 Seat Allotment result.
-Save the outcome and print off a paper copy for your records.

APSCHE 2024

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) administers the AP BArch counselling procedure, which assigns seats to qualified applicants based on their results in the NATA (National Aptitude Test in Architecture) and the counselling rounds. Selected candidates must confirm their admission by reporting to their designated institutes by September 26th, following the announcement of the provisional seat allotment. The assigned seat will be forfeited if this isn't done.

It is recommended that candidates seek clarification from the authorities in the event of any anomalies in the allocation or other questions.

FPJ Shorts
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC-Run Schools To Receive AI-Based Robotics Labs To Enhance Student Learning Experience
Mira Bhayandar: MBMC-Run Schools To Receive AI-Based Robotics Labs To Enhance Student Learning Experience
DRDO Recruitment 2024 Begins For Apprentice Positions; Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Documents
DRDO Recruitment 2024 Begins For Apprentice Positions; Check Eligibility Criteria, Important Documents
Mumbai: Tata Hospital Performs Less Painful, Quicker Breast Reconstruction Surgery; A Step Ahead In Cancer Treatment Research
Mumbai: Tata Hospital Performs Less Painful, Quicker Breast Reconstruction Surgery; A Step Ahead In Cancer Treatment Research
'Ignorance, Vulgarity': Swara Bhasker SLAMS News Portal For Misinterpreting Husband Fahad Ahmed's 'Sexual Orientation' Comment
'Ignorance, Vulgarity': Swara Bhasker SLAMS News Portal For Misinterpreting Husband Fahad Ahmed's 'Sexual Orientation' Comment

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AP BArch Counselling 2024: Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared

AP BArch Counselling 2024: Phase 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Declared

DRDO Recruitment 2024 Begins For Apprentice Positions; Check Eligibility Criteria, Important...

DRDO Recruitment 2024 Begins For Apprentice Positions; Check Eligibility Criteria, Important...

Vacancies Cut By 23,723 Positions For Railway RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024, Candidates Express...

Vacancies Cut By 23,723 Positions For Railway RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024, Candidates Express...

Jobs In Odisha: OPSC Invites Applications For 39 Vacant Positions; Only Eligible Candidates Can...

Jobs In Odisha: OPSC Invites Applications For 39 Vacant Positions; Only Eligible Candidates Can...

NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Registration Underway; MCC Set to Announce Full Counselling Schedule Soon,...

NEET PG 2024 Round 1 Registration Underway; MCC Set to Announce Full Counselling Schedule Soon,...