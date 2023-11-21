AP Animal Husbandry Recruitment 2023 Applications Begins For 1896 Vacancies At apaha-recruitment.aptonline.in

Using Wrong Colour - The colour you choose for your Resume template is extremly important because it is the first thing the recruiter notices. Colour's like Percian Blue and Black work the best. | Freepik

The Animal Husbandry Department (AHD), Government of Andhra Pradesh has started the registration process for the post of Animal Husbandry Assistant today, November 20. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 11.

However, the last date for the payment of the application fee is December 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at apaha-recruitment.aptonline.in.

The fee for categories of SC, ST, PH & Ex-Service Men candidates is Rs. 500/- and an additional fee of Rs. 500/- per District (Maximum of 3 districts) only. For candidates belonging to other categories, the application fee is Rs. 1000/- and an additional fee of Rs. 1000/- per District (Maximum of 3 districts) only. The fee mentioned in the above paragraph is to be paid online using a payment gateway using UPI / net banking/credit card/debit card. Candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 42 years.

The admit card will be released on December 27 and the examination will be conducted on December 31.

Steps to download:

Go to the official website at ahd.aptonline.in or click on the link given above.

Register yourself by providing your basic information such as name, email ID and other details.

Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format and size.

Pay the application fee and submit.

Download the AP AHA Application form and save it for future reference.