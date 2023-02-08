Andhra Pradesh: Three primary school students hospitalised after ceiling plaster falls through in classroom

Archakunipalem Primary School | ANI

Visakhapatnam: Three primary school students were injured in an unfortunate incident in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday when a part of their classroom ceiling plaster fell down on them.

The accident was reported to have occurred at the Archakunipalem Primary School in the Visakhapatnam district's Padmanabham Mandal. The injured students were admitted to Vizianagaram Government Hospital.

