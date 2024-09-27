Andhra Pradesh NMMS Scholarship 2024 Registration Window Extended Till October 3

The Andhra Pradesh National Means cum Merit Scholarship (AP NMMS) 2025 registration date has been extended by the Directorate of Government Examinations, giving interested students until October 3 to submit their applications. Students who meet the requirements can register for AP NMMS 2025 by going to bse.ap.gov.in, the official website. The date of the AP NMMS 2025 test is set for December 8, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Students must receive a combined score of at least 40% on the NMMS exam in order to pass both the Mental Ability Test (MAT) and Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) papers. The minimum passing score is lowered to 32% for applicants who fall under the Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Scheduled Caste (SC) categories.

Application Fees

Students in the General and Backward Classes must pay an application fee of Rs. 100. PwD, SC, and ST students are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 50. Students who want to finish their enrolment for AP NMMS 2025 must pay the exam cost by October 14.

How to apply?

-Visit bse.ap.gov.in, the official website of the AP NMMS.

-From the homepage, select the application form 2024–25 for the AP NMMS.

-Use the sign-up option to log in by providing the required information.

-Fill out the application by providing the necessary information.

-Upload any relevant documents now.

-Pay the required amount.

-Examine the application, then send it in.

-Make a copy for your records in the future.

NMMS Scholarship 2024

One lakh fresh scholarships are awarded by the NMMS to deserving ninth-graders each year, with the opportunity to renew from classes 10 to 12. These scholarships are available to students enrolled in state, local, and government-aided schools. Each state and union territory administers its own NMMS selection exam, with a focus on choosing deserving applicants from low-income households. On April 1, 2017, the NMMS scholarship was increased in value from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000 annually.