e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAndhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy govt set to implement semester system in schools from 2024-25

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy govt set to implement semester system in schools from 2024-25

The new system is part of the steps being taken by the state government for the effective implementation of National Educational Policy 2020 and reforms in school education in a big way, the GO said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Follow us on

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday issued an order introducing the two-semester system in all government schools from class 1 to 9 from the next academic year and for class 10 from 2024-25.

The new system is part of the steps being taken by the state government for the effective implementation of National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 and reforms in school education in a big way, the GO said.

"Therefore, all the Regional Joint Directors of School Education, District Educational Officers, Additional Project Coordinators of Samagra Shihsha and Principals of DIETs in the State are informed that the state will follow the two-semester system from class I to IX from the academic year 2023-24 and from 2024-25 in respect of Class X," the notification read.

The semester system will be beneficial to both students and teachers while learning becomes more meaningful, the order further said.

Read Also
Jharkhand: DC directs DEO to serve show cause notice to headmasters of 515 schools in East Singhbhum
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy govt set to implement semester system in schools from 2024-25

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy govt set to implement semester system in schools from 2024-25

Viral video of school girl helping visually challenged parents at Mumbai eatery leaves netizens in...

Viral video of school girl helping visually challenged parents at Mumbai eatery leaves netizens in...

JEE Main 2023: #JEEMains2023inApril trends on Twitter as candidates slam NTA, raise demands

JEE Main 2023: #JEEMains2023inApril trends on Twitter as candidates slam NTA, raise demands

Why is JNU asking its PhD, MPhil students to vacate hostel?

Why is JNU asking its PhD, MPhil students to vacate hostel?

Delhi: 'My daughter unable to eat or drink,' says daily wager father of school student thrown from...

Delhi: 'My daughter unable to eat or drink,' says daily wager father of school student thrown from...