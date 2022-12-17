Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy govt set to implement semester system in schools from 2024-25

Representational image |

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday issued an order introducing the two-semester system in all government schools from class 1 to 9 from the next academic year and for class 10 from 2024-25.

The new system is part of the steps being taken by the state government for the effective implementation of National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020 and reforms in school education in a big way, the GO said.

"Therefore, all the Regional Joint Directors of School Education, District Educational Officers, Additional Project Coordinators of Samagra Shihsha and Principals of DIETs in the State are informed that the state will follow the two-semester system from class I to IX from the academic year 2023-24 and from 2024-25 in respect of Class X," the notification read.

The semester system will be beneficial to both students and teachers while learning becomes more meaningful, the order further said.

