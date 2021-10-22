Andhra Pradesh: AP EAPCET counselling dates declared; know more here

The schedule for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2021 has been declared today .

The registration for the exam and payment of fees will begin on October 25 and will be open till October 30, whereas the certificate verification will be between October 26 to 30.

The web options entry process be between November 1 to 5 round 1 and the seat allotment list will be published on November 10.

The AP EAPCET is a state-level exam held for admissions to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses offered at more than 425 private institutes in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical CET (EAMCET) has been renamed to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy CET (EAPCET).

Andhra Pradesh government conducted the AP EAPCET exam from August 19 to August 25, 2021, and the exam for Agriculture and Pharmacy on September 3, 6 and 7.

The application process began on June 26, 2021, and ended on July 25, 2021.

