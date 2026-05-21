Amity University Rejects Allegations Of Poor Food And Water Quality After Students Report Jaundice And Hepatitis Cases On Panvel Campus | File pic

Mumbai: A week after students representations along with All India Student Federation (AISF) visited Mantralaya on claiming that consuming canteen's food at the Panvel campus affected their health, the university rejected allegations.

Official statement on compliance

Amity University has rejected allegations regarding poor food and water quality on its campus after several students reported illnesses such as jaundice and Hepatitis.

In an official statement, the university said that all campus dining and water facilities comply with food safety regulations and hygiene standards prescribed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The administration stated that strict sanitation and hygiene measures are regularly maintained across the campus.

Outside food possibility

“The food safety and hygiene standards maintained in campus dining facilities are in compliance with FSSAI norms and guidelines,” the university said. It also added that awareness sessions and advisories on hygiene, sanitation, food safety, and preventive healthcare are conducted periodically for students and staff.

The university further suggested that some students who fell ill may have consumed food from outside the campus premises.

Testing reports released

The statement comes days after a student delegation visited Maharashtra’s Mantralaya on Monday, alleging that several students living both on and off campus had contracted illnesses including jaundice and Hepatitis A. According to the students, medical reports from different laboratories indicated multiple cases linked to the outbreak.

In response to the allegations, the university released several food and water testing reports dated between January and April. The reports reportedly include tests conducted on water samples from hostels and canteens, as well as food items such as dal fry and paneer masala. The tests were carried out by two separate laboratories.

Student transparency concerns

Moreover, the management said that on an average 350 food deliveries are received on the campus. "The campuses are complete vegetarian, so if anyone has to eat non-veg they are required to order. The food quality outside differes which could've also had an effect," said the University.

Despite the university’s clarification, many students continue to question the institution’s handling of the issue. Some students alleged that the testing reports had not been shared with them directly and claimed there was limited transparency regarding what samples were tested and when.

An official confirmed that officials from health department recently visited the campus and collected blood samples from some students as part of an ongoing investigation into the reported illnesses.

The University management stated that after the issue was highlighted, a random testing of 10 students was conducted which reflected that the students were in good health.

The situation has sparked concern among students and parents, while authorities continue to examine the claims and review the university’s safety measures.

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