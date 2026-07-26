Amit Shah Reacts To Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation, Says BJP Prioritises Youth Over Positions | X

New Delhi, July 26: Reacting to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP considers the country, youth and students more important than any position.

In a post on X, Shah said, "For BJP workers, the country, our youth, and students are far more important than any position. Today, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from his post exemplifies this very principle."

"The Modi government respects the sentiments of the country's youth and is committed to implementing the necessary reforms against paper leaks. The decisions taken by Modi ji to ensure strict punishment for those guilty of paper leaks are commendable. I am fully confident that these steps will ensure complete justice for the students who succeeded in the NEET examination," he further said.

Shah Highlights Pradhan's Tenure

Highlighting Pradhan's tenure as Education Minister, Shah said, "During his tenure, Dharmendra Pradhan has brought about significant reforms in the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), expansion of PM SHRI Schools, promotion of digital education, skill development, and strengthening industry-academia coordination. His tenure is a testament to his dedication to the resolve of making India a developed nation."

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said his "heart is heavy" following Pradhan's resignation.

"As Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation as the Union Minister of Education today, my heart is heavy. Public life often demands difficult decisions, but the contributions he has made towards nation-building will endure for generations. Through the National Education Policy 2020, he laid the foundation for an Education System that nurtures strong foundational literacy, promotes multidisciplinary learning and equips our Youth with advanced skills to compete confidently on the global stage. His vision was not merely to educate but to empower every young Indian to become a global citizen rooted in Bharat's values," Adhikari said on X.

As Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji submitted his resignation as the Union Minister of Education today, my heart is heavy. Public life often demands difficult decisions, but the contributions he has made towards nation-building will endure for generations.



His tenure was defined by… — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) July 25, 2026

Pradhan stepped down following student protests over the NEET paper leak.

Announcing his resignation earlier today, Pradhan said he had submitted it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the interest of students and to ensure that the ongoing protests over examination irregularities were not exploited by "anti-national forces."

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