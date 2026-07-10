Amid TVK School Visit Row, Tamil Nadu Govt Moves To Keep Politics Out Of Classrooms | File Pic (Representative image)

Chennai: Amid strong criticism from opposition parties to unauthorised school visits by ruling TVK partymen, the Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Rajmohan on Thursday evening announced measures to insulate government schools from political and non-academic activities. He declared that educational institutions are "not political platforms" but centres of learning that shape the next generation.

In an official statement, the minister said no one would be allowed to enter school campuses unnecessarily in the future. Except for official government programmes, birthday celebrations and other non-government events will not be permitted on school premises. Representatives of political parties and private organisations will also not be allowed to interact directly with students.

Emphasising that every minute students spend in classrooms is crucial to their future, Rajmohan said classroom teaching should not be disrupted under any circumstances. "Schools should not become venues for celebrations or publicity. They must remain spaces for knowledge, awareness and learning," he said.

The minister also announced that the School Education Department would soon issue comprehensive guidelines to regulate all events held in government schools and ensure an uninterrupted academic environment.

The statement assumes significance against the backdrop of recent controversies over political activities in schools. Functionaries of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) were reported to have visited some government schools, interacted with students and allegedly asked teachers to display a photograph of Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay inside classrooms, drawing criticism from opposition parties.

The government also faced political backlash recently after Industries Minister Keerthana was criticised for publicly questioning a girl student on her English proficiency while cameras were rolling, with critics alleging the episode embarrassed the student.