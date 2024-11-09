 Ambedkar University Delhi Removes 2 Professors Over Illegal Appointment Of Non-Teaching Staff
PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 08:51 AM IST
article-image
Representational picture |

New Delhi: Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has removed two professors from service for their alleged involvement in irregularities related to regularisation of non-teaching staff.

The university authorities said the decision was prompted by the findings of an inquiry that uncovered unauthorised appointments under a one-time policy for regularising non-teaching positions in 2019.

In a statement issued on Friday, AUD said a probe initiated by the Directorate of Higher Education revealed several irregularities, prompting the university's Board of Management (BoM) to set up an inquiry committee.

Statement Of The University

"After careful consideration of the inquiry report, written representations, and inputs from the vigilance division, the BoM resolved to remove the two professors from service, effective immediately," the statement said.

The disciplinary action was taken under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control, and Appeal) Rules of 1965, which govern conduct for university staff, it added.

About The Matter

The matter pertains to the alleged misuse of power by the professors in question -- who held administrative positions in 2019 -- to illegally appoint non-teaching staff.

The concerned professors could not be reached for their response to the allegations. Meanwhile, several student organisations staged a protest on the AUD campus demanding the reinstatement of the two professors.

Criticising the university's decision, the protesters alleged that the professors were being unfairly targeted as they called for a transparent review of the investigation process.

