Mumbai: Campion School To Become Co-Ed From 2025, To Shift From ICSE To Cambridge Board

Campion School | Facebook

Mumbai: Campion School, one of India’s most respected Jesuit institutions with a legacy spanning over eight decades, on Friday announced significant changes that will shape the future of the institution. Effective from the next academic session (2025-26), Campion School will transition from an all-boys school to a co-educational institution and gradually shift its curriculum from the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) to an International Curriculum (Cambridge IGCSE curriculum).

These changes, which were announced during the groundbreaking ceremony held at the school, are being implemented to broaden educational horizons and prepare students for a rapidly evolving, interconnected world. “The decision was made after extensive research, consultation, and careful consideration of the best ways to support and enhance the academic and personal growth of our students,” said Father Dr. Francis Swamy, the principal of the school.

The decision to make the school a co-ed institution was taken after enthusiasm shown by the parents of the children currently studying in the school as well as alumni. “They were all requesting us to make it a co-ed school so that both their boy as well as girl child is able to get education from our school, which currently is the number one boys school in the country,” Father Swamy told the Free Press Journal. “In Christian society, Fathers take care of the education of boys, while Nuns are responsible to educate girl children. But, in a changing and rapidly evolving world, we need to broaden our thoughts. Education should be inclusive so that every child, be it a boy or a girl, gets equal opportunity,” he added.

Campion School, which aims to foster an inclusive and collaborative environment where students can learn and grow alongside one another will open its doors to both male and female students, beginning from the lower grades and gradually expanding across all levels. “In 2025, we will welcome female students in junior KG. The following year, we will start admitting girls in senior KG. That way, in the next 12-13 years, the whole school will be co-ed. And in the same manner, we will introduce the new International board as well,” Dhiraj Mehra, President of the Old Campionites’, Dhiraj Mehra, President of the Old Campionites’ Association, told FPJ. “Anyways, transition is going to be difficult. We cannot switch curriculum in between as it will also create unnecessary panic for current students and their parents,” he added.

“Our shift to co-education and an international curriculum also reflects our commitment to evolving with the times. We are thrilled to be opening our doors to young minds from all walks of life, united by a passion for learning, the desire to build a better future, and a dedication to nation-building. This will not only broaden our student community but also enrich the learning experience for every Campionite,” Mehra added.

In place of the ICSE curriculum, Campion will now offer an Cambridge IGCSE curriculum, which has been selected for its emphasis on critical thinking, global perspectives, and holistic development. The new curriculum is designed to provide students with a globally recognised standard of education, equipping them with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in an increasingly interconnected world. This shift aligns with Campion’s vision of offering an education that not only meets global standards but also respects and integrates local values and traditions, the school said.

“As a Jesuit Institution, Campion School has always been dedicated to creating responsible and thoughtful citizens. By adopting an international curriculum and embracing co-education, we are equipping our students with an education that is both relevant and rigorous. This is a step toward a brighter, more inclusive future for all students,” said Father Dr. John Rose, Chairperson of the Council of Management.