Allen launches Commerce coaching

Kota: Famous for its coaching for engineering and medical entrance exam preparation, Allen Career Institute today entered into commerce teaching on its 34th Foundation Day today.

The Commerce division has been launched at its campuses in Kota and Mumbai to help the students prepare for Class 11th and 12th and professional exams such as CA and CS.

The classes will probably commence in the last week of June and the first week of July.

Before Allen, Resonance was the only other coaching major in Kota which has been providing commerce coaching from last few years.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:25 AM IST