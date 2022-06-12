Allahabad University opens applications for PG admission 2022 ; apply at allduniv.ac.in

The Allahabad University has opened up applications for Postgraduate course admissions for the academic year 2022-23. | IStocks

New Delhi: The Allahabad University has opened up applications for Postgraduate course admissions for the academic year 2022-23. Candidates can apply online on the university's official website -- allduniv.ac.in for Allahabad University PG entrance examination 2022. The last date to apply for the Postgraduate Admission Test (PGAT) is July 1.

Candidates have to submit the Allahabad University PG application form 2022 and pay the fees by July 1. The date for the PGAT exam has not been declared by the university yet.

The University of Allahabad will administer the PGAT tests both online and offline. However, certain exams will only be available online. According to Careers 360, Allahabad University PG entrance test 2022 will be held in offline mode in New Delhi, Prayagraj, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Bareilly, while online exams will be held at exam centres in Patna, Bhopal, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Allahabad University Admission 2022-23: Here’s how to apply

Allduniv.ac.in is the official website of the University of Allahabad.

Select "Admission 2022" from the drop-down menu.

Click the continue button after selecting PGAT from the "List of Application Forms."

To register, go to the registration button and fill out the form. After registering, log in with your username and password.

Fill out the application form, upload your scanned documents, and submit your payment.

Print or download the application form in PDF format.