Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Five-year integrated BA LLB cut-Off out; know more here

Allahabad University Admissions 2022: Five-year integrated BA LLB cut-Off out; know more here

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 14, 2022, 10:56 AM IST
Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar
Allahabad University has declared the 5-year integrated BA LLB cut-offs yesterday, November 13, 2022. Candidates who want to take admissions to the BA LLB course can view the category-wise cut-offs on the official website-- allduniv.ac.in. The university is going to begin the BA LLB registration process today, November 14, 2022.

Candidates can register and upload the required documents by 11:30 pm on November 15. The Allahabad University BA LLB counselling and allotment is going to take place on November 15 between 11:30 am and 5 pm. Shortlisted candidaes must submit the admission fee between November 15 and November 16, 2022 (5 pm).

Here's Allahabad University five-year BA LLB category-wise cut-off list:

  • All categories - 576 and more

  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - 553 and more

  • Other Backward Class (OBC) - 526 and more

  • Scheduled Castes (SC) - 442 and more

  • Scheduled Tribes (SC) - 268 and more

