Allahabad HC orders to reinstate 5 teachers terminated by Shakuntala Mishra University

Allahabad HC | Wikimedia Commons

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Friday set aside the orders of Dr Shakuntala Mishra University by which it had terminated five teachers after seven years in service. In its order, the Lucknow bench of the High Court said the university did not follow the legal procedure nor did it hear the teachers before dismissing them.

A bench of justice Alok Mathur passed the judgment on writ petitions moved by the teachers. The teachers -- Rajendra Kumar Srivastava, Vipin Kumar Pandey, Mrutunjaya Mishra , Adya Shakti Shakti Rai and Avnish Chandra Mishra -- had challenged the July 6, 2022 termination order. The bench found that the petitioners fulfilled the eligibility criteria and were confirmed by the Executive Council after completing their probation period.

"This court is of the considered opinion that after permitting a person to continue in service for a long time, the selection cannot be cancelled, or services cannot be terminated due to some infirmities in the selection," the bench observed. The bench directed the university to immediately reinstate the petitioners and also pay them wages from the date of termination.