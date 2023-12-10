All India Bar Council to Release AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023 in December | Representative Image

The All India Bar Council (BCI) anticipates releasing the AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023 by December 2023 on the official website, allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE XVIII answer key 2023 will be provided to candidates in PDF format. By entering the login information, you can download the AIBE 18 question paper and the PDF answer key.

The date of the AIBE XVIII test has been changed by the All India Bar Council, and it will now take place on December 10, 2023. Furthermore, for ten days following the answer key's release, the Bar Council will assist students in voicing concerns about the preliminary AIBE XVIII exam answer key 2023.

Using their login ID and password, students will be able to submit their objections via their registration portal. To file an objection against the answer key for the AIBE 18 exam, the authorities don't levy any fees. The council will release the AIBE's final answer key as soon as it receives the objections. With their login ID and password, students can use their registration portal to submit their concerns.

For the general and OBC categories, the AIBE cut off is 45%; for the SC and ST categories, it is 40%. Applicants will be considered qualified for the AIBE 18 exam if their score meets or exceeds the cutoff.

How to download?

Take a look at allindiabarexamination.com, the BCI website.

Select the AIBE 2023 solution guide.

Next, log in with your login information.

Your screen will reveal the AIBE 18 answer key.

Take a printout of the download for additional references.