Aligarh students, principal booked for pro-Pak slogans

Students have been charged with violating the relevant provision of the Indian Penal Code after they shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan during a Tiranga Yatra.

A college in Aligarh organised a Tiranga protest, and it's been reported that some students shouted "Pakistan!" throughout the rally. The college administration had been given a complaint and videos of the march. Although the college apparently attempted to suppress it, nothing was done about it.

Thereafter, the complainant went to the police with the film, and on the basis of it, a case was opened against unidentified students.

Additionally accused of "disobedience to an order lawfully proclaimed by a public servant" are the college's principal and management.

"A rally was organised by our college. Teachers walked ahead of us in the procession, followed by us. There were many students. Suddenly, we heard slogans of 'Pakistan zindabad'. We immediately informed our teachers about it. I only heard the slogans. I do not know whether they were being raised by students of the college or outsiders," said a student.

Despite receiving complaints, the principal claimed there was no video evidence of the occurrence.

The gathering had both patriotic and unpleasant shouts, according to Palash Bansal, the Aligarh Superintendent of Police (Rural).

"We took cognizance of the case after seeing the video. Action has been taken against the principal and the manager," Bansal said.

