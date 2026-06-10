Alibag Govt Girls' Hostel For Backward Classes Opens Admissions For 2026-27; Free Accommodation, Meals & ₹1,300 Monthly Allowance | AI

Navi Mumbai: The admission process for the academic year 2026-27 has commenced at the Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Government Girls’ Hostel for Backward Class Students in Alibag. The hostel, operated under the Social Justice Department, will provide free accommodation and various welfare benefits to eligible students from backward communities, officials said.

Hostel location

The hostel is located at Divya Apartment, opposite the Yamaha showroom near the RCF Gate at Veshvi, Alibag. Interested students have been invited to submit their applications for admission.

According to hostel superintendent Usha Shashikant Gujela, admissions are available from Class 8 onwards for deserving and economically disadvantaged students. Seats are reserved as follows: 85 per cent for Scheduled Castes (SC), 3 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 5 per cent for Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes (VJNT), 5 per cent for Economically Backward and Other Backward Classes (OBC) families below the poverty line, and 2 per cent for students from Special Backward Categories.

Meal facilities

The hostel offers free boarding and lodging facilities. Students are provided daily breakfast, including options such as poha, sheera or upma, along with two boiled eggs, milk, an apple and a seasonal fruit. Lunch and dinner include dal, rice, chapati, vegetables or usal, pickles and papad, while non-vegetarian meals are served twice a week.

Students also receive free notebooks, textbooks, educational and writing materials. In addition, a monthly maintenance allowance of ₹1,300 is provided. Eligible school and college students receive uniform allowances for two sets of uniforms. Other facilities include raincoat and umbrella allowances, computer access, library services, sports equipment and recreational amenities.

Additional amenities

To be eligible, the annual family income of SC and ST students must not exceed ₹2.5 lakh, while the income limit for VJNT, OBC and Special Backward Category students is ₹1 lakh.

Applications from school students must be submitted by June 30, 2026, while students seeking admission to Classes 11 and 12 or non-professional courses can apply until July 15, 2026.

Applicants must attach self-attested copies of an income certificate for 2025-26 signed by the Tehsildar, caste certificate, previous examination marksheet, Aadhaar card, school or college bonafide certificate and ration card.

Admission forms are available at the hostel office. Online applications can also be submitted through the website: https://hmas.mahait.org. For further details, students and parents may contact hostel superintendent Usha S. Gujela at 8767339974 during office hours.

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