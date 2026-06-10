Alibag Government Boys' Hostel Opens 2026-27 Admissions With Free Meals, ₹1,300 Monthly Aid | AI

Navi Mumbai : The admission process for the 2026–27 academic year has commenced at the Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Government Boys’ Hostel in Varsoli, Alibag, offering free accommodation, meals, educational materials and monthly financial assistance to students from backward and economically weaker sections.

Reservation breakdown

The hostel, operated under the Social Justice Department, invites applications from eligible students studying from Class 8 onwards. Admissions will be granted on merit to students belonging to Scheduled Castes (85 per cent), Scheduled Tribes (3 per cent), Vimukta Jatis and Nomadic Tribes (5 per cent), Economically Backward and Other Backward Classes families living below the poverty line (5 per cent), and Special Backward Classes (2 per cent), according to hostel superintendent G.V. Vihade.

Students admitted to the hostel will receive free lodging and meals, including daily breakfast, milk, fruits and regular meals. The facility also provides notebooks, textbooks, educational and writing materials free of cost. In addition, students are entitled to a monthly maintenance allowance of Rs 1,300, uniform assistance, raincoat and umbrella allowances, as well as access to computer, library, sports and recreational facilities.

Additional amenities

To be eligible, the annual family income of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students must not exceed Rs 2.5 lakh, while the income limit for students from Vimukta Jati, Nomadic Tribe, Other Backward Class and Special Backward Class categories is Rs 1 lakh.

The deadline for submitting applications is June 30, 2026, for school students and July 15, 2026, for students seeking admission to Classes 11 and 12 and other non-professional courses.

Applicants must submit an income certificate for 2025–26 issued by the Tahsildar, caste certificate, previous year’s mark sheet, Aadhaar card, school or college bonafide certificate and ration card copies along with their application forms.

Admission forms are available at the hostel and can also be submitted online through the state hostel management portal. Hostel superintendent G.V. Vihade has appealed to eligible students to apply within the stipulated time and take advantage of the government facilities available for their education.

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