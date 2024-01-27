AISHE Report: Uttar Pradesh Leads Nation in College Density, Maharashtra and Karnataka Follow

Uttar Pradesh is the state with the most colleges in the nation, according to the recently released All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) 2021–22 report. Karnataka and Maharashtra have taken third and second place, respectively. In UP, there are thirty colleges for every one lakh people. In Uttar Pradesh, there are 8,375 colleges, up from 8,114 the year before, and 30 institutions for every lakh people, according to the survey report. There are about 4,692 colleges in Maharashtra and 4,430 in Karnataka.

With at least 30 colleges per lakh of people, the top 10 states in India in terms of college density are West Bengal, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Telangana. Among the states and union territories with the highest number of colleges per lakh population are Kerala (46), Himachal Pradesh (47), Andhra Pradesh (49), Karnataka (66), Telangana (52), and Puducherry (53).

The All India Survey for Higher Education 2021–22 was made public by the Ministry of Education on Thursday. Since 2011, the ministry has been disseminating the AISHE report. Every Indian higher education institution is assessed for the survey.

Full Survey Study

According to the survey study, the percentage of engineering and technology colleges in the nation is 6.1%, followed by nursing colleges at 4.3% and medical colleges at 3.5%. More than 60% of colleges have a general focus. While 2.7% of colleges offer arts courses, 2.4% offer pharmacy courses, 0.7% offer scientific degrees, and 1.4% offer Sanskrit studies.

There are an estimated 4,32,68,181 students enrolled in higher education institutions overall. Of these, 3,14,59,092 are in colleges, 21,70,744 are in stand-alone institutions, and 96,38,345 are in universities and their component units.

District-specific colleges are widely dispersed around the nation. Approximately 10.7% of all institutions registered with AISHE are located in the top 10 districts. Thirteen percent of all institutions are located in the top 50 districts. 1,106 colleges are located in the Bengaluru Urban district, with the remaining districts being Jaipur (703), Hyderabad (491), Pune (475), Prayagraj (398), Rangareddi (349), Bhopal (344), Ghazipur (333), Sikar (330), and Nagpur (326).

Based on a variety of factors, including student enrollment, faculty data, infrastructure details, financial information, and more, the survey assesses universities. Of the 328 universities, about 45,473 institutions have registered with AISHE (affiliating). 42,825 of these answered in the survey conducted in 2021–2022.

(With inputs from PTI)