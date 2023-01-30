AISHE report 2020-21: Here are the most popular Bachelor, Postgraduate, PhD courses among students across India

Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: The All India Survey for Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021 survey report released by the Ministry of Education revealed some interesting findings about the state of higher learning across India, one aspect being the courses being opted for by Indian students.

According to the survey, the Bachelor of Arts (BA) courses and Bachelor of Science (BSc) courses have the highest number of enrollments in the country, with 1.04 crore and 49.12 lakh students enrolled respectively.

The report further revealed that of the 1.04 crore students enrolled in BA courses, 52.7 percent of them are girls and 47.3 percent are boys.

"Bachelor of Science (BSc) has 49.12 lakh students enrolled (of them 52.2 percent are girls). There are 43.22 lakh students enrolled in BCom (of them 48.5 percent are girls). BTech has 23.20 lakh enrolled students, of which 2 percent are females. Bachelor of Engineering (BE) has 13.42 lakh students enrolled, out of which 28.5 percent are females," stated the report.

Social Science popular postgraduate course among students

Social Science stream has turned out to be the most popular Master's course with 9.41 lakh students, of whom 56.5 percent were girls. Social Science is followed by Science.

6,79,178 students are enrolled in the Science stream overall, with 61.3 percent of them being female. 6,86,001 students are enrolled in the management stream for the PG programme, with 43.1% of them being female.

6.5% of the 5.36 lakh enrolled PG students in the commerce stream are female. 3.20 lakh students, divided into 12 sub-streams, are enrolled in postgraduation in Indian languages. There are 2.06 lakh students registered in the education stream, with 64.4 percent of them being female.

Ph.D. courses dominated by STEM aspirants in India

The Engineering and Technology stream has the most Ph.D. students enrolled, closely followed by Science. There are 21 sub-streams in the Engineering and Technology stream, totaling 56,625 Ph.D. students, of which 33.3% are female.

48,600 Ph.D. students are enrolled in the science stream, and 48.8% of them are women. It is separated into 17 sub-streams, including zoology, chemistry, and physics.

Engineering & Technology (E&T) and Science streams are included in STEM. At the UG, PG, MPhil, and Ph.D. levels, there are 94.69 lakh students enrolled in STEM, of which 40.94 lakh (43.2 percent) are female and 53.74 lakhs (56.8 pc) are male.

In a first, Higher education institutions, or HEIs, filled out the data online in AISHE 2020–21 using the Web Data Capture Format (DCF) created by the Department of Higher Education with assistance from the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Inputs from PTI

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)