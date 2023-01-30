AISHE 2020-21: Female student enrollment reaches 2 crore mark; SC, ST admissions rise

The female enrolment in North East States is 6.14 lakh in 2020-21, higher than the male enrolment of 5.92 lakh | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: The universities of national importance doubled in the country, and the female enrolment reached two crores mark, as the government released the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021 on Sunday, the Ministry of Education stated in a press release.

As per Ministry, the key highlights of the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021 are the total enrolment in higher education has increased to nearly 4.14 crore in 2020-21 from 3.85 crores in 2019-20. Since 2014-15, there has been an increase of around 72 lakhs in enrolment (21 per cent).

"The Female enrolment has increased to 2.01 crore from 1.88 crores in 2019-20. There has been an increase of around 44 Lakh (28%) since 2014-15. The percentage of female enrolment to total enrolment has increased from 45% in 2014-15 to around 49% in 2020-21" as per (AISHE) 2020-2021.

The Survey Report further said that as per 2011 population projections for the 18-23 year age group, GER has increased to 27.3 from 25.6 in 2019-20. A notable increase of 1.9 points is observed in GER of ST students in 2020-21, as compared to 2019-20.

Female GER has overtaken Male GER since 2017-18. Gender Parity Index (GPI), the ratio of female GER to male GER, has increased from 1 in 2017-18 to 1.05 in 2020-21.

SC, ST representation sees a rise

The Ministry further informed that the enrolment of SC students is 58.95 lakh as compared to 56.57 Lakh in 2019-20 and 46.06 Lakh in 2014-15.

"The enrolment of ST students has increased to 24.1 Lakh in 2020-21 from 21.6 Lakh in 2019-20 and 16.41 Lakh in 2014-15. The average annual enrolment of ST students has increased to around 1 Lakh during the period 2014- 15 to 2020-21, from around 75,000 during the period 2007-08 to 2014-15," the report said.

The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021 further said that Enrolment of OBC students has also increased by 6 lakhs, to 1.48 crore in 2020-21, from 1.42 crore in 2019-20.

There is a notable increase in OBC student enrolment since 2014-15 of around 36 Lakh (32 per cent). The total Student Enrolment in North East States is 12.06 Lakh in 2020-21 as compared to 9.36 Lakh in 2014-15.

The female enrolment in North East States is 6.14 lakh in 2020-21, higher than the male enrolment of 5.92 lakh[For every 100 male students, there are 104 female students in NER]. Female enrolment outnumbered male enrolment for the first time in 2018-19, and the trend continues.

"The enrolment in Distance Education is 45.71 Lakh (with 20.9 Lakh Female), saw an increase of around 7 per cent since 2019-20 and 20 per cent since 2014-15. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan are the top 6 States in terms of a number of students enrolled," the report said.

As per the response in AISHE 2020-21, about 79.06 per cent of the total students are enrolled in undergraduate-level courses and 11.5 per cent are enrolled in postgraduate-level courses.

Arts popular among UG students

Among Disciplines at the undergraduate level, enrollment is highest in Arts (33.5 per cent), followed by Science (15.5 per cent), Commerce (13.9 per cent) and Engineering & Technology (11.9 per cent).

Among streams at the postgraduate level, the maximum number of students are enrolled in Social Science (20.56 per cent) followed by science (14.83 per cent). Of the total enrolment, 55.5 Lakh students are enrolled in Science Stream, with female students (29.5 Lakh) outnumbering male students (26 Lakh).

"The government Universities (59 per cent) contribute towards 73.1% of the enrolment. Government Colleges (21.4 per cent) contribute towards 34.5% of the enrolment. The enrolment in the Institute of National Importance (INIs) has increased by nearly 61% during the period 2014-15 to 2020-21. Enrolment increased in 2020-21 compared to 2014-15 in the Specialized Universities relating to Defence, Sanskrit, Biotechnology, Forensics, Design, Sports etc," the report added.

70 new universities emerge in 2020-21

All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021 further said that the total number of Universities / University like institutions registered is 1,113, Colleges 43,796 and Standalone Institutions 11,296. During 2020-21, the number of Universities has increased by 70, and the number of Colleges has increased by 1,453.

Since 2014-15, there has been increase of 353 Universities (46.4%). While The Institutes of National Importance (INIs) have almost doubled from 75 in 2014-15 to 149 in 2020-21. 191 new Higher Education Institutions have been established in North Eastern States since 2014-15.

"Highest number of Universities is in Rajasthan (92), Uttar Pradesh (84) and Gujarat (83). During 2014-15 to 2020-21, on average, 59 Universities have been added annually. This was about 50 during 2007-08 to 2014-15. 17 Universities (of which 14 are State Public) and 4,375 Colleges are exclusively for women. The College Density, the number of colleges per lakh eligible population (population in the age-group 18-23 years) has been 31. This was 27 in 2014-15" report said.

As per the Report, the states with Highest college density are Karnataka (62), Telangana (53), Kerala (50), Himachal Pradesh (50), Andhra Pradesh (49), Uttarakhand (40), Rajasthan (40), Tamilnadu (40).

While, the top 8 Districts with Highest number of Colleges: Bangalore Urban (1058), Jaipur (671), Hyderabad (488), Pune (466), Prayagraj (374), Rangareddy (345), Bhopal (327) and Nagpur (318).

"Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat are top 8 States in terms of number of colleges.43% universities and 61.4% colleges are located in Rural Areas," the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021 said.

"The total number of faculty/teachers are 15,51,070 of which about 57.1% are male and 42.9% are female. The female per 100 male faculty has improved to 75 in 2020-21 from 74 in 2019-20 and 63 in 2014-15," the report added.

