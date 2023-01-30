AISHE report 2020-21: Arts students record highest enrollment at UG level, science, commerce follow

55.5 lakh students are enrolled in Science Stream, with female students (29.5 lakh) out numbering male students (26 lakh). | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

New Delhi: The total enrollment in higher education in India has increased to nearly 4.14 crore in 2020-21 from 3.85 crore in 2019-20. Since 2014-15, there has been an increase of around 72 lakh in the enrolment (21 per cent), the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2020-2021 stated on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Rajasthan are the top six states in terms of number of students enrolled.

Enrollment has increased in 2020-21 compared to 2014-15 in the specialised universities relating to defence, sanskrit, biotechnology, forensics, design, sports etc.

The AISHE report says that among disciplines at the undergraduate level, enrollment is highest in Arts 33.5 percent, followed by Science 15.5 percent, Commerce 13.9 per cent and Engineering & Technology 11.9 percent.

Read Also Proportion of govt schools with less than 60 students increased every year in last decade: ASER 2022

Among streams at the postgraduate level, maximum students are enrolled in Social Science 20.56 percent followed by science 14.83 percent.

Of the total enrolment, 55.5 lakh students are enrolled in Science Stream, with female students (29.5 lakh) out numbering male students (26 lakh).

As per response in AISHE 2020-21, about 79.06 per cent of the total students are enrolled in undergraduate level courses and 11.5 percent are enrolled in postgraduate-level courses.The total number of pass-outs has increased to 95.4 lakh in 2020-21 as against 94 lakh in 2019-20.

The Ministry of Education released this survey on Sunday evening.

It says that the female enrolment has increased to 2.01 crore from 1.88 crore in 2019-20.

The percentage of female enrolment to total enrolment has increased from 45 per cent in 2014-15 to around 49 per cent in 2020-21.

As per 2011 population projections for 18-23 years age group, the gross enrollment ratio (GER) has increased to 27.3 from 25.6 in 2019-20.

The total number of teachers are 15,51,070 of which about 57.1 per cent are male and 42.9 per cent are female. The female per 100 male faculty has improved to 75 in 2020-21 from 74 in 2019-20 and 63 in 2014-15.

The survey revealed that the total student enrolment in the northeastern states is 12.06 lakh in 2020-21 as compared to 9.36 lakh in 2014-15.

The female enrolment in northeastern states is 6.14 lakh in 2020-21, higher than the male enrolment of 5.92 lakh.

For every 100 male students, there are 104 female students in NER. The female enrolment outnumbered male enrolment for enrollment time in 2018-19, and the trend continues.

A total of 191 new higher education institutions have been established in northeastern states since 2014-15.

The enrolment in distance education is 45.71 lakh (with 20.9 lakh females), an increase of around 7 per ent. Government universities contribute towards 73.1 per cent of the enrollment. Government colleges contribute towards 34.5 per cent of the enrolment.

According to the survey, the highest number of universities are in Rajasthan (92), Uttar Pradesh (84) and Gujarat (83).

The college density, the number of colleges per lakh eligible population (population in the age-group 18-23 years) has been 31. This was 27 in 2014-15.

States with the highest college density are Karnataka (62), Telangana (53), Kerala (50), Himachal Pradesh (50), Andhra Pradesh (49),Uttarakhand (40), Rajasthan (40), Tamil Nadu (40).

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)