AISF Mumbai Protests NEET-TET Paper Leaks, Police Action, And NEP 2020 At Parel's Kirti Mahal Corner | AI

Mumbai: Members of the All India Students' Federation (AISF) Mumbai Council staged a protest at Kirti Mahal Corner in Parel on Friday against the alleged NEET and TET paper leaks, police action against student protesters in Delhi and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Leaders Allege Exam Irregularities Jeopardise Lakhs of Students

The demonstration was held in solidarity with the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, with students and AISF activists raising slogans and demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in public examinations.

Addressing the gathering, AISF leaders alleged that repeated paper leaks in competitive examinations had jeopardised the future of lakhs of students and reflected the failure of the Centre and state governments to ensure the integrity of recruitment and entrance tests.

Insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Also Raised

The organisation also criticised the Delhi Police for its action against AISF activists protesting at Jantar Mantar, alleging that peaceful student protests were being suppressed. In addition, the federation condemned what it described as an insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, saying such incidents hurt public sentiments.

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AISF leaders also criticised the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, alleging that it promotes the privatisation and commercialisation of education. They claimed that government schools in Maharashtra continue to face challenges such as teacher shortages, inadequate infrastructure and lack of investment, while private institutions are being encouraged.

The student organisation demanded the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse. It also called for the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA), withdrawal of the NEP 2020, strengthening of government schools, an end to the commercialisation of education and justice for students allegedly affected by the NEET and TET paper leaks.

AISF said it would continue its campaign until measures are taken to ensure transparency in public examinations and improve access to quality public education.

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