 AIMA MAT PBT 2024 Registrations: Last Chance To Apply Today; Get Direct Link Inside!
The All India Management Association (AIMA) Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Paper-Based Test (PBT) registration window will close today. Candidates can apply at aima.in.

Updated: Sunday, August 18, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
AIMA MAT PBT Registration 2024: The All India Management Association (AIMA) Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Paper Based Test (PBT) registration window will close today, August 18, 2024 (Sunday). Candidates who wish to appear for the exam need to register themselves.

The application form has been made available on the AIMA's official website at aima.in. Candidates can also access the registration form by clicking here. Entries in the registration form are required to be filled out only in English.

Important Dates

Last Date for PBT Online Registration: 18 August 2024 (Sunday)

Availability of PBT Admit Card: 21 August 2024 (2.00 PM Onwards)

PBT Test Date: 25 August 2024 (Sunday) 

Essential documents For Registration

Valid Email ID (the email should remain valid for at least 1 year) 

Image of scanned photograph in jpg / jpeg format (File size should not less than 10 KB and more than 50KB) 

Image of scanned signature in jpg or jpeg format (File size should not less than 5KB and more than 20KB) 

Debit /Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm Wallet details 

Personal details 

Educational qualification details

New Candidate to Create Log In

It is necessary for new applicants to register before completing the application. To register for MAT, go to https://mat.aima.in and click on the Register button.

Complete the form to create a log-in. In order to apply online and receive the OTP for email ID and mobile number verification, you must have a working email address and mobile number. 

Once you click the "Register" button, an email address will be sent with a verification link. Click the "Verify" tab to confirm your identity. You can access your MAT dashboard by clicking on this tab. Following verification, an email containing account details and a confirmation message will be sent to you.

CBSE Recruitment Exam 2024: Download Scanned OMR Sheets, Answer Key Now!
How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website, aima.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

UP Police Constable 2024 Admit Cards To Be Out Soon; All Details Inside!

AIMA MAT PBT 2024 Registrations: Last Chance To Apply Today; Get Direct Link Inside!

Mumbai: Over 200 SSC Students Attend Guidance Seminar At Wadala School

UGC NET 2024: Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Timings; All You Need To Know Before Exam!

Delhi: Late-Night Scuffle At DU Between ABVP & SFI Students

