AIMA MAT 2024 Registration to End Today; Apply at mat.aima.in

The All-India Management Association (AIMA) is set to conclude the registration process for the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Paper Based Test today, February 20. Here’s a concise guide on how to apply:

Date and Examination Details:

MAT 2024 is scheduled for February 25.

Admit cards will be available for download from February 22.

MAT is a national-level test approved by the government of India since 2003, used for screening candidates for admission to postgraduate management programs (MBA).

Eligibility Criteria:

Graduates in any discipline and final-year students of graduate courses are eligible to register for the exam.

Documents Required:

Valid Email ID

Scanned image of photograph (10 to 50 kb)

Scanned image of signature (5 to 20 kb)

Credit Card/Debit Card (ATM Card) or Net Banking details

Application Fee:

The application fee for Remote Proctored Internet Based Test (IBT) or Paper Based Test (PBT) or Computer Based Test (CBT) is Rs 2100.

Payment can be made via credit/debit cards or net banking only.

How to Register:

Visit mat.aima.in, the official AIMA MAT website.

Click on the registration link for AIMA MAT 2024.

Register on the subsequent page and log in to your account.

Complete the application form, submit the fees, and confirm your application.

Download and save a copy of the completed application page for your records.

Take a printout for future reference.Don’t miss the deadline for MAT 2024 registration. Apply today to take a step closer to your management education goals. For more details and direct registration, visit mat.aima.in.