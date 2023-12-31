AILET LLB Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2024 Out; Pay Fees Till January 4 | Representational Pic

National Law University (NLU) Delhi has officially released the first-round seat allotment results for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET 2024) BA LLB counseling on December 29. Aspiring candidates who have registered for the first round of counseling can access the AILET LLB provisional merit list 2024 on the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

To confirm their seats, candidates shortlisted for AILET LLB round 1 seat allotment 2024 must complete the payment of fees by January 4. It's essential to note that if a candidate fails to pay the course and admission fee by the deadline, the allotted seat will be offered to the next qualified applicant.

To check the AILET LLB round 1 seat allotment result 2023, candidates can use their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth. The AILET 2024 second provisional merit list is scheduled to be released on January 10. Additionally, the AILET LLM 1st allotment result 2024 was declared on December 28, 2023.

Here are the steps to download the AILET LLB 2024 Round 1 Allotment result:

Visit the official website of AILET 2024.

Click on the AILET 2024 LLB first allotment result link.

The AILET 2024 LLB allotment PDF will be displayed.

Download the AILET 2024 allotment result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official website for any further announcements or changes in the counseling process.