AILET 2027 Registration Begins August 7; Exam Scheduled For December 13

AILET 2027: The National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has officially released the notification for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027, announcing the admission schedule for its undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes for the 2027–28 academic session.

As per the official notification, the AILET 2027 examination will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2026, in offline mode at designated centres across India. The entrance test will be conducted from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

The university has also confirmed that the online application process will commence on August 7, 2026, through the official NLU Delhi admission portal. Candidates seeking admission to the university's law programmes are advised to keep track of updates on the official website and complete the registration process within the prescribed timeline.

Direct Link To Check The Notice

AILET 2027: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for AILET 2027 below:

Notification Released: July 23, 2026

Online Applications Begin: August 7, 2026

AILET 2027 Exam Date: December 13, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Academic Session: 2027–28

AILET 2027: Courses Offered

Admissions through AILET 2027 will be conducted for the following programmes at NLU Delhi:

Five-Year B.A. LL.B. (Hons.)

LL.M.

AILET 2027: How To Apply

Once the application window opens, candidates can complete the registration process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NLU Delhi admission website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in/

Step 2: Register using a valid email address and mobile number.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form with the required personal and academic details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway.

Step 6: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

AILET 2027: What Candidates Should Know

Applicants are advised to carefully read the eligibility criteria, document requirements, and other admission-related instructions before submitting the application.

NLU Delhi is expected to release additional details, including the application fee, eligibility requirements, and admission guidelines, along with the launch of the online application portal on August 7, 2026.

Candidates should regularly visit the official NLU Delhi website for the latest announcements regarding AILET 2027 admissions.