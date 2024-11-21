 AILET 2025 Registration Fee Payment Extended; Final Deadline At 2 PM Today; Details Inside
Candidates who have started their registration can finalise submissions via debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
File/ Representative Image

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has extended the deadline for paying the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2025 application fee until 2 p.m. today, November 21. Applicants can make the payment via the official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

In an official notice, NLU stated, “The registration for AILET 2025 has been closed. Candidates who have initiated their registration but have not yet made the payment for AILET 2025 can complete their registration by paying the fee up to 2:00 PM on November 21, 2024. No further chance for making the payment will be given.”

While the fresh registration process for AILET 2025 is closed, candidates who have already initiated their applications but are yet to pay the fee can finalise their submissions. The fee payment can be made online via debit /credit card, net banking, or UPI.

AILET 2025 Application Fees

General Category: INR 3,500

SC/ ST/ PwD: INR 1,500

SC/ ST (Below Poverty Line): Exempt from application fees

The university further emphasised, “Requests for fee payment after 2 p.m. will not be considered,” urging applicants to complete their payment on time to avoid a last-minute rush.

Eligibility Criteria:

BA LLB (Hons):

- General: 45% in Class 12 (10+2) from recognized board

- OBC: 42%

- SC/ST: 40%

LLM:

- Completion of 3/5-year LLB from accredited university

Exam Structure

The AILET 2025 will be held in offline mode for admissions into undergraduate (BA LLB), postgraduate (LLM), and doctoral (PhD) law programes. The two hour test comprises 150 multiple choice questions across four sections: English, Current Affairs & General Knowledge, and Logical Reasoning. Candidates will earn 1 mark for each correct response, with a deduction of 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer.

