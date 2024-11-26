AILET 2025 Admit Card To Be Released On November 28 At nationallawuniversitydelhi.in; Check Details Here

AILET 2025 | Official website

On November 28, 2024, National Law University Delhi will make the AILET 2025 admit card available on nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, the official AILET website. Important information about the All India Law Admission Test (AILET) 2025, such as the exam date, time, directions for the exam day, and the exam center's address, will be included on the admit card.

AILET 2025 will take place offline on December 8, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. On the day of the exam, candidates must bring their admission card to the testing location.

How to download AILET 2025 admit card:

Step 1: Go to nationallawuniversitydelhi.in, the official AILET website.

Step 2: Use your registered email address and password as login credentials to access the candidate portal.

Step 3: Your admit card will show up on the screen after you log in.

Step 4: Click on the download option and save the admit card.

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card for the future reference.

Documents to bring during exam:

Printed copy of the hall pass or admit card

Extra duplicate of the admit card (as a precaution)

Two passport-sized coloured photographs

Valid photo ID card (e.g., passport, Aadhaar card, or voter ID)

It is advised that candidates who want more comprehensive information about the exam check the official website.