AIISCA Condemns Alleged Police Brutality Against Dalit Students At IIT Bombay, Demands Action Against Officials | X - GameonNewbie

Mumbai: The All India Independent Scheduled Castes Association (AIISCA) has condemned the alleged police brutality, assault and forcible detention of Dalit students and Ambedkarite activists during a protest at IIT Bombay on October 18, demanding an independent inquiry into the police action and accountability from the institute’s administration.

“We strongly condemn the alleged police brutality, forcible detentions and assault of Ambedkarite activists and students during the peaceful protest at IIT Bombay demanding justice for Sahil Wakode,” said Rahul Sonpimple, national president of AIISCA.

AIISCA demands independent police inquiry

Sonpimple demanded the intervention of the Maharashtra State Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, calling for an impartial inquiry into the conduct of the Mumbai Police and the role of the institute’s administration.

IIT Bombay Protest :-Women protestors were dragged, touched on private parts, and beaten by Mumbai police https://t.co/E5r2g6TcbH — CJP Gems | (@GameonNewbie) October 18, 2026

“We demand that the commissions take immediate cognisance of the use of force against Dalit students and activists. The alleged desecration of Dr BR Ambedkar’s poster must also be investigated, and those responsible must be held accountable,” he said.

AIISCA has sought accountability from the Deputy Commissioners of Police overseeing the Powai and Saki Naka jurisdictions, demanding an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the detentions, the alleged use of force and the orders under which the police acted.

Action sought against IIT Bombay officials

Sonpimple also demanded the resignation and arrest of IIT Bombay invigilator Suryanarayana Doolla, alleging that his conduct contributed to the circumstances surrounding Wakode’s death. He called for an impartial investigation and said criminal proceedings under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other applicable laws, including provisions relating to abetment of suicide, should be initiated if supported by evidence.

The association has also sought the removal of IIT Bombay Director Sireesh Kedare, alleging that the institute’s administration failed to protect protesting students and permitted police entry onto the campus to detain demonstrators.

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Protest rights and accountability emphasised

“Peaceful protest is a democratic right, not a crime. Students and activists demanding justice must not be subjected to violence, intimidation or arbitrary detention,” Sonpimple said.

He urged the Maharashtra government, the statutory commissions, the Mumbai Police leadership and IIT Bombay’s administration to act on the demands and ensure that the allegations of police brutality are independently investigated.

Sonpimple also called for the investigation into Wakode’s death to proceed transparently and without further delay, saying Dalit students must be able to seek justice and accountability without fear of repression.

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