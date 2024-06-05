AIIMS Open Applications For 220 Junior Resident Positions, Apply By June 15

AIIMS | Representational Pic (ANI)

Applications are being accepted for junior resident positions at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, or AIIMS. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at aiimsexams.ac.in, the AIIMS official website. The organisation will fill 220 positions as a result of this recruitment effort. Applications for the position must be submitted by June 15, 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must have completed an internship and passed the MBBS or BDS, or have an equivalent degree that has been approved by MCI or DCI. Candidates will only be taken into consideration if they have completed their MBBS/BDS (including internship) no earlier than three (3) years prior to the junior residency start date, which is July 1, 2024.

For the JR July 2024 session, candidates must deposit a security deposit of Rs. 25,000 using the electronic fund transfer method on the provided link. Seat allocation will only be available to candidates who have completed step 1 registration and paid Rs. 25,000 as a security deposit for the JR July 2024 session.

The combined scores from their I, II, and final Professional exams will determine the merit for AIIMS, New Delhi MBBS graduates.

How to apply?

-Go to aiimsexams.ac.in to access the official AIIMS website.

-On the home page, click the recruitment link that is available.

-Candidates will need to click on the Junior Resident posts on a new page that opens.

-Once more, a new page will open.

-Register, then sign in to your account.

-After that, complete the application.

-Complete the application fee payment.

-To download the confirmation page, click the submit button.

-For future reference, keep a hard copy of the same.