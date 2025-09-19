AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 1 Results 2025 Declared; Here's How To Check

AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 1 Results 2025 | aiimsexams.ac.in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi declared the results of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-9) Stage-I examination on Thursday, September 18, 2025, on the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The examination was held on September 14, 2025. Candidates who passed the Stage I exam are now qualified to take the NORCET-9 Stage II exam, which is planned for September 27, 2025.

The final selection is determined based on the candidates’ combined performance in Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the examination.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 1 Results 2025: Statistics

In the NORCET-9 Stage-I examination, a total of 88,902 candidates were allotted the test, out of which 82,660 appeared. Among the participants, 46,014 candidates qualified as per the scheme, and 19,334 were called to appear for Stage II.

AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 1 Results 2025: How to check?

To check the result, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the 'Recruitments' tab and then choose the "Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)" option.

Step 3: Next, choose "View Details" that appeared on the front of "Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 9 Notice No. 268/2025."

Step 4: Now, click on the Result option and then choose the "Result of the Stage-I of NORCET-09 Examination held on 14.09.2025" link.

Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to check the result PDF

AIIMS NORCET 9 Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruiting drive is being held for nursing officer positions in numerous renowned universities, including: All AIIMS Institutes; VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi; Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry; Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), New Delhi; Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal; National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases (NITRD), New Delhi; All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR), Mumbai; Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), Ranchi.

About NORCET

The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) is a national competitive examination that acts as a standardised eligibility test for nursing officer recruitment at central government hospitals and institutes.