 AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains 2024 Result Declared; Check HERE
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAIIMS NORCET 7 Mains 2024 Result Declared; Check HERE

AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains 2024 Result Declared; Check HERE

Those who made it through the main exam will show up for the document verification procedure.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
AIIMS NORCET 2024 | Representational Pic

The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 7) stage 2 or final results have been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Applicants can view the results at aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 1487 positions.

“The final seat position for allocation and detail procedure will be published on October 23, 2024, and online filling of choice will start from October 23, 2024, to October 30, 2024, till 5.00 pm,” the official notification stated.

In cases where there was a tie in scores, the older students were given preference. In the event that ties could not be broken in this manner, the institute gave precedence to applicants who provided fewer unfavourable responses. Eligibility, documentation, and other requirements will be verified as per the standards set forth by the specific hospitals or institutes.

Those who made it through the main exam will show up for the document verification procedure.

FPJ Shorts
AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains 2024 Result Declared; Check HERE
AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains 2024 Result Declared; Check HERE
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Backs CM Eknath Shinde, MVA Faces Pressure To Name Chief Minister Candidate
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Backs CM Eknath Shinde, MVA Faces Pressure To Name Chief Minister Candidate
Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Navi Mumbai Police Arrests Shooter Sukha From Panipat, Haryana
Salman Khan Farmhouse Case: Navi Mumbai Police Arrests Shooter Sukha From Panipat, Haryana
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition Unveiled for Festive Celebrations
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Limited Edition Unveiled for Festive Celebrations
Read Also
NEET-2024 Counselling Continues In MP Amid Allegations Of Irregularities & High Court Petition
article-image

How to check?

-Aiimsexams.ac.in is the official website.
-Navigate to the "important announcements" area on the homepage.
-Select the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-7) option for Provisionally Qualified Candidates.
-Verify your outcome.
-Save the outcome, then print it off for your records.

The result notification includes information on the ranks, roll numbers, gender, category, and percentage of marks for the chosen candidates.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Teacher Caught On Camera Dragging, Thrashing Student Mercilessly, Parents Demand Action

Video: Teacher Caught On Camera Dragging, Thrashing Student Mercilessly, Parents Demand Action

AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains 2024 Result Declared; Check HERE

AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains 2024 Result Declared; Check HERE

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Final Answer Key OUT; Check Details Here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Final Answer Key OUT; Check Details Here

UPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now

UPPSC PCS Prelims October 2024 Exam Rescheduled To THIS Month! Check Now

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 Registration To Close Today, Check Fee Details &...

Maharashtra NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 Registration To Close Today, Check Fee Details &...