AIIMS NORCET 7 Mains 2024 Result Declared; Check HERE

AIIMS NORCET 2024 | Representational Pic

The Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET 7) stage 2 or final results have been released by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. Applicants can view the results at aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 1487 positions.

“The final seat position for allocation and detail procedure will be published on October 23, 2024, and online filling of choice will start from October 23, 2024, to October 30, 2024, till 5.00 pm,” the official notification stated.

In cases where there was a tie in scores, the older students were given preference. In the event that ties could not be broken in this manner, the institute gave precedence to applicants who provided fewer unfavourable responses. Eligibility, documentation, and other requirements will be verified as per the standards set forth by the specific hospitals or institutes.

Those who made it through the main exam will show up for the document verification procedure.

How to check?

-Aiimsexams.ac.in is the official website.

-Navigate to the "important announcements" area on the homepage.

-Select the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET-7) option for Provisionally Qualified Candidates.

-Verify your outcome.

-Save the outcome, then print it off for your records.

The result notification includes information on the ranks, roll numbers, gender, category, and percentage of marks for the chosen candidates.