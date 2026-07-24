AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026 Notification Out; Apply Online Till August 13 For Nursing Officer Posts

AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has released the official notification for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-11 under Notice No. 103/2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill Nursing Officer (Group B) posts at AIIMS New Delhi and other participating AIIMS institutes across the country.

The notification was issued on July 24, 2026, and the online application process has commenced through the official AIIMS examination portal. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications until August 13, 2026, at 5 pm. The recruitment process will be conducted through a two-stage computer-based examination, followed by document verification and a medical examination. The total number of vacancies will be notified separately.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Notification Released: July 24, 2026

Online Application Begins: July 24, 2026

Last Date to Apply: August 13, 2026

Application Deadline: 5:00 PM on August 13, 2026

NORCET Preliminary Examination: September 12, 2026

NORCET Mains Examination: September 30, 2026

AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can apply online by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official AIIMS examination portal.

Step 2: Register for NORCET-11.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form with the required details.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 5: Pay the applicable application fee through available online payment modes.

Step 6: Submit the application and download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for NORCET-11 must be between 18 and 30 years of age as on August 13, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per Government of India norms.

Applicants must possess one of the following qualifications:

B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing

B.Sc. Nursing

Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing

Candidates must also be registered as nurses and midwives with the State Nursing Council or Indian Nursing Council.

Candidates holding a General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) diploma are also eligible, provided they are registered as nurses and midwives and have at least two years of work experience in a hospital with a minimum of 50 beds.

AIIMS NORCET 11 Salary

Selected candidates will be appointed as Nursing Officers (Group B) in Level 07 of the Pay Matrix, corresponding to the pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9,300–34,800 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4,600.

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AIIMS NORCET 11 Application Fee

General/UR/OBC: Rs. 3,000

SC/ST/EWS: Rs. 2,400

Persons with Disabilities (PwD): Exempted from payment

AIIMS has also stated that the application fee paid by SC and ST candidates who appear for the examination will be refunded after the declaration of results, subject to verification of their category certificates.

Selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the Preliminary and Mains computer-based examinations, followed by document verification and a medical examination. The institute will announce the detailed vacancy position separately.