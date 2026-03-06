AIIMS Jodhpur Doctor Anuj Agnihotri Secures UPSC 2025 All India Rank 1 In Third Attempt | ANI

Jaipur: Dr. Anuj Agnihotri from Rawatbhata in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, has secured All India Rank 1 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025. He is currently serving in the Union Territory cadre and became the All India topper in his third attempt.

Dr. Anuj Agnihotri completed his MBBS from Jodhpur AIIMS in 2023, and immediately after his MBBS, he cleared the civil services exam 2023 on his first attempt by securing a rank around 400. This earned him a position in the Union Territory Services, and he was serving as an SDM in Delhi.

"I was not satisfied with my rank and post of SDM, so I continued my preparation for the next year. I cleared the mains and reached the interview stage but failed in 2024. Determined to get a good rank, I tried again and worked hard in the 2025 exam, which ultimately paid off this time," said delighted Anuj to the media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dr. Anuj said, “If I hadn't succeeded this time, I would have been preparing for the next attempt. It's a process, and there are ups and downs. Now that I've succeeded today, it feels so easy. My family and I are all happy. It's taking some time to believe it, as it's a huge achievement. I thank God for this achievement.”

Talking about his preparation, Dr. Anuj said that he always tried to learn by talking to people. "My background is medicine, so I was asked questions related to medical science and Rajasthan as well, as I belong to this state.

“The biggest factor in succeeding in the UPSC exam is discipline. Along with this, if you continue to work hard, you will achieve success. Luck also plays a role. I consider myself very lucky,” said Anuj.

Also Watch:

Anuj's father, K.B. Agnihotri, who works at Unit 1 and 2 of the Rajasthan Atomic Power Station at Rawatbhata, said, “It's Anuj's hard work. He has received the blessings of everyone in the family. Our son has achieved such a great position, which is a matter of pride for us. Anuj was excellent at studies from the beginning.”

Dr. Anuj completed his schooling at Rawatbhata Atomic Energy Central School. He scored 94 percent in the 12th grade. He enjoys playing table tennis.