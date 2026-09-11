AIIMS Guwahati Launches Cardiac Surgery Programme With Two Successful Open-Heart Surgeries In A Day | X / @CMOfficeAssam

Guwahati: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Guwahati has initiated the cardiac surgery programme with two successful open-heart operations in a single day.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The institute performed open-heart surgeries on a seven-year-old child and a 47-year-old woman from Assam, both suffering from congenital heart defects involving a hole in the heart, according to an official release on Thursday.

The surgeries were successfully conducted on September 8 under the leadership of Professor Colonel Dr Ashok Puranik, Executive Director of AIIMS.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"This landmark initiative was made possible through the collective efforts of the Department of Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery under the leadership of Prof Vineet Mahajan," the release said.

"Both patients were provided treatment under the AIIMS initiative supporting the establishment of the Cardiac Surgery Programme. The surgeries were performed using a heart-lung machine (also known as a cardiopulmonary bypass machine) that temporarily takes over the functions of the heart and lungs during open-heart surgery," it said.

The commencement of the Cardiac Surgery Programme marks another significant milestone in the development of AIIMS Guwahati.

It will benefit the people of the Northeast and adjoining states, providing advanced cardiac surgical care closer to home and reducing the need for patients to travel to distant centres for treatment.

"In the near future, the institute plans to further expand the programme to include coronary artery bypass surgery and other advanced cardiac surgical procedures, thereby strengthening its comprehensive cardiac care services," said the release.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)