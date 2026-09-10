UP Govt Releases ₹56.36 Crore For Teaching-Learning Materials In Basic Schools | X

Lucknow, 10 September: The Yogi Government is strengthening the availability of teaching-learning materials in schools while making classroom teaching in basic education more effective, accessible, and activity-based. In this regard, under Samagra Shiksha, a budget of ₹56.36 crore has been released for the year 2026-27 for teachers to prepare Teaching Learning Material (TLM) in schools from Classes 1 to 5.

This funding will be used by teachers at the school level to develop useful teaching materials according to children's learning needs, class level, and subject requirements. In the guidelines issued by Monica Rani, State Project Director and Director General, School Education, districts have been directed to ensure effective utilization of the funds for the prescribed purpose.

A timeline has also been fixed for TLM preparation at the school level. Procurement of the required materials must be completed by 15 October 2026, while teachers will prepare class-wise and subject-wise TLMs by 31 October 2026. To showcase outstanding and innovative materials, a ‘NIPUN TLM Mela Utsav’ will be organized at the Block Resource Centre level, where TLMs developed by teachers will be exhibited, and their effective use in classroom teaching will be demonstrated.

Under the approved Annual Work Plan and Budget 2026-27 of Samagra Shiksha, this funding has been provided for TLM development at the school level. Its objective is to provide teachers of Classes 1 to 5 with resources to prepare teaching materials that are linked to NIPUN goals, simple, useful, and easy to use in classrooms.

The guidelines clearly state that TLMs should be prepared in accordance with learning objectives, subject content, and teaching plans. Emphasis has also been laid on ensuring utility, durability, and easy availability of materials, along with encouraging children's participation in creating and assembling the materials themselves.

The list includes NIPUN Lakshya posters for Classes 1 to 5, class-wise Mathematics and Hindi charts, English and Environmental Studies charts for Classes 3 to 5, IEC materials related to teaching-learning, catch-up teaching and assessment trackers, and various other resources.

In addition, provision has been suggested for materials such as cardboard, chart paper, sketch pens, flash cards, abacus, globe, maps of India and the world, puppets, charts related to animals, birds and transport, clocks, alphabet cards, and similar educational resources.

According to the guidelines, the approved funds will be used only for the preparation of designated TLMs. The funds will not be spent on general stationery, cleaning materials, decoration items, personal-use articles, or any material that does not have a direct role in the teaching-learning process.

The preparation of TLMs and their use in classroom teaching will be monitored by the Headmaster/In-charge Headmaster, BEO, District Basic Education Officer, DIET, and concerned academic teams.

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"The Yogi Government is making classroom teaching more effective and activity-oriented to provide better learning opportunities to every child in the state. The resources being made available to teachers for TLM preparation in schools will make classrooms more vibrant and the learning process more accessible. Ensuring children's participation in this process will help develop their creativity along with learning."

- Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education, Uttar Pradesh

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"Our effort is to ensure that the facility being provided for TLM preparation in schools is utilized by teachers in accordance with children's learning needs and teaching plans, and that its effective use is ensured in classrooms. Sharing outstanding and innovative TLMs prepared by teachers through the NIPUN TLM Mela Utsav will provide an opportunity for successful teaching practices to be adopted on a wider scale."

- Monica Rani, Director General, School Education and State Project Director