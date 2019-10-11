AIIMS extends the last date of application for PG entrance exam January 2020

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has extended the application date for the PG entrance exam January 2020. The extended date is 16th October, previously it was 11th October. The aspirants can apply online for the exam on the official website, aiimsexams.org. This exam is being conducted for the six PG courses- MD, MS, DM, MCh, and MDS on 17th November across 68 cities in the country.

The guidelines for applying are mentioned below:

• Step 1: Go to the official website, aiimsexams.org.

• Step 2: Click on ‘Academic course Tab’ displayed on the homepage.

• Step 3: Under the postgraduate column, click on the link of ‘MD/MS/MCh(6 years)/DM(6 years).

• Step 4: Enter your log-in details.

• Step 5: Enter all the required information on the registration form.

• Step 6: Upload the scan copy of the required documents and save the information.

• Step 7: Download the registration form for future reference.

The application fees for the reserved category are Rs.1200, while for the General/OBC category fees are Rs1500. Candidates with disabilities are exempted from paying fees.