AIIMS BSc Nursing Result 2023 Declared; 8,425 Candidates Qualify

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has declared the AIIMS BSc (Honours) nursing result 2023. A total of 8,425 candidates have qualified the exam. Candidates who appeared for the nursing entrance examination can check their AIIMS BSc nursing result 2023 on the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. BSc (H) exam 2023 was conducted on June 12 for admission to nursing courses.

AIIMS BSc nursing result 2023 PDF includes the list of candidates selected for the counselling with their roll number, category, percentage, and rank.

“The following is the list of all qualified candidates who have appeared for AIIMS B.Sc. (H) Nursing Entrance Examination – 2023 held on 12th June 2023 and are provisionally eligible for the Mock Round/1st Round of Seat Allocation,” the institute said in an official notification.

AIIMS asked candidates to download their results on the website. “In addition, candidates are advised to visit the website regularly for further latest updates including details of procedure of Seat Allocation, Schedule and dates etc,” it added. The candidature of one student is subject to submission of required documents.

AIIMS further said that the provisionally qualified candidates are subject to verification of their Other Backward Classes-Non Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) or Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) certificates. The document scrutiny will be conducted till July 2, 5 pm.

Selected candidates will be able to choose the college of their choice during the counselling process. “Choice thus made will be final & no claim including order of preference be entertained in this regard thereafter,” the medical institute stated.

