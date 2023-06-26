AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Application Forms Open For Group A Posts at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 | Representative image

AIIMS Bilaspur has started the online applications for the various Faculty posts. A total of 72 Faculty posts including Professor, Additional Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor are to be filled in different faculties. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website at aiimsbilaspur.edu.in

Last Date to apply

The last date to apply is August 24, 2023.

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023

Professor-25 Additional Professor -16 Associate Professor-16 Assistant Professor-15

Direct Link To apply online at https://forms.gle/LaGGUUCAK86NLL328 on or before August 24, 2023.

The hard copy of the application form must reach on or before August 31, 2023.

Check Notification here

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia)-A postgraduate qualification i.e., MD Anesthesia) of an India university/institutey the medical council of India or MCI recognized qualification equivalent thereto for a teaching post.

3 Years teaching and research experience in a recognized institute in the subject of

Specialty after obtaining the qualification degree of MD.

After the submission of the online application form candidates can submit the hard copy of the application form to the below mentioned address:

Deputy Director (Administration),

Administrative Block, 3rd Floor

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)

Kothipura, Bilaspur

Himachal Pradesh-174037.

The candidates will have to submit the self-attested copies of all relevant certificates regarding Age, Qualification, Experience including Proof of Payment, Caste certificate in prescribed Proforma, EWS/PwBD Certificate, NOC, other relevant testimonials along-with a printout of the application with covering letter so as the same reaches the following address on or before August 31,2023 by 5.00 P.M to the above given address.