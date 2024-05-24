AICTE Will Now Help Students Get Jobs In Flipkart, Paytm, Zomato And More; Check How

AICTE Building | File Photo

Great news awaits engineering students! No longer will they need to seek jobs in distant cities; instead, they can secure employment in their hometowns.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has introduced a career portal which will facilitate job applications based on individual skills. Collaborating with a private agency, AICTE has ensured access to prominent companies such as Flipkart, Paytm, Zomato, Tech Mahindra, and Jio through this portal. Prof. Mithilesh Kumar Jha highlighted how this initiative will streamline the job search process for students, offering opportunities across various locations where these companies operate.

Students are additionally offered opportunities for internships within these enterprises. As per AICTE, engineering students will face reduced challenges in securing employment through the help of this portal.

Students can get help with crafting their resumes through the career portal, which offers tailored guidance for different fields. It aims to support over 3 million students in finding job and internship opportunities globally. The portal acts like a career GPS, helping students navigate their professional paths. It addresses the common challenge of creating effective resumes with an AI-powered resume builder, allowing students to highlight their achievements and receive feedback on their resumes with minimal input. Additionally, it assists in generating customized cover letters for specific applications.

AICTE is reportedly providing students with a chance to visit Silicon Valley in the USA. To qualify, students need to succeed in a competition. Winners will have opportunities to work at prestigious companies like Google, Apple, and Microsoft. Over 10,000 students nationwide have already signed up for this competition.